Jevgeni Ossinovski leaves Riigikogu

Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Jevgeni Ossinovski has decided to leave the Riigikogu and will continue as Tallinn city council chairman. His seat will go to alternate member Anastassia Kovalenko who said she will be siding with the Center Party in the parliament.

Ossinovski first said that he plans to give up the mandate of MP upon accepting the city council chair post back in November.

"Making the decision took some time for various reasons, while it has now been made. I have registered my withdrawal from the Riigikogu with the board," Ossinovski wrote on social media.

The Social Democratic Party Riigikogu group is looking at losing one of its ten seats as neither Monika Haukanõmm nor Rene Tammist, Ossinovski's first and second alternate members, have expressed willingness to move to the parliament.

The third alternate member Anastassia Kovalenko, who recently ran in the ranks of the Center Party, said on Wednesday that she has decided to join the Riigikogu and will be backing Center MPs.

"I regard it my duty to represent and protect the interests of my voters who backed me at Riigikogu elections. I plan to support the Center Party, in whose ranks I ran at the recent local elections and was elected to the Tallinn city council," Kovalenko announced on social media.

