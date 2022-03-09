Social Democrats to appoint representatives to Tallinn supervisory boards

SDE presenting its Tallinn city government members in Nõmme.
SDE presenting its Tallinn city government members in Nõmme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Representatives of the Center Party's coalition partner in Tallinn, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), will be appointed to the supervisory boards of municipal companies and foundations.

A city government order will see six SDE members appointed to seven supervisory board seats.

Anto Liivat will be appointed to the supervisory board of Tallinn City Transport Company (TLT), alongside Center member and Mustamäe District Elder Lauri Laats. Jevgeni Ossinovski and Kirill Klaus will be appointed to the supervisory board of heating company Tallinna Soojus, with Madle Lippus and Maris Sild joining that of Tallinna Linnahall.

Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm will join two supervisory boards: Tallinn Industrial Parks and the Tallinn Recycling Center, with Centrists Ruslana Veber and Leonid Mihhailov recalled.

The powers of the new members will enter into force on March 13 and last until March of 2025.

Social Democrats will get five seats on the boards of city foundations. Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja and Barbi-Jenny Pilvre-Storgard will be appointed to the supervisory board of Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Kadri Kõusaar and Merli Reidolf to that of Tallinn Enterprise Incubators and Natalie Mets to the Tallinn Creative Hub.

Members of foundation supervisory board also have a term of three years.

The Social Democrats have previously been inconsistent in their attitudes toward politicization of municipal companies. While head of the Tallinn branch of SDE Raimond Kaljulaid said before the fall local elections that the supervisory boards of Tallinn companies should be depoliticized, Tallinn city council chair Jevgeni Ossinovski suggested after elections that he regards SDE members sitting on supervisory boards to be a balancing influence.

Tallinn owns 100 percent of eight companies that, in addition to those mentioned, include two hospitals and a family medicine practice.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

