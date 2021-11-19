Jevgeni Ossinovski elected chairman of Tallinn City Council

On Thursday, Social Democrat MP Jevgeni Ossinovski was elected chairman of Tallinn City Council. He will leave the Riigikogu to take up the position.

It is not prohibited to be both a Riigikogu and city council member, but Ossinovski told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" he wants to be fully committed to leading the Tallinn team.

Ossinovski said the city council will be governed by both parties in the Center-SDE coalition and decisions will be made equally.

Previously, when Center ruled the council alone, this was not the case, he said, adding the council now needs to play a greater role in balancing power.

"Coalition governments are never easy. It is important to have a relationship with enough trust to solve problems. We will definitely go to the city government in good faith and in a good mood," he said.

Kristen Michel (Reform) handing over the chairman's chain to Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) on November 18, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Riina Solman (Isamaa) also ran for chairman and received 23 votes. Ossinovski won 46.

Kalle Klandorf (Center) was elected as first vice-chairman of the city council with 49 votes. Kristen Michal (Reform) was elected second vice-chair with 41 votes.

Tallinn will have a two-party coalition between the Center and Social Democratic parties. Center has 38 seats and SDE six. Forty we needed for a majority of the 79-seat council.

