Tallinn to pay all students €50 in study allowance from 2022

Student about to take the Estonian language state exam. (photo is illustrative)
Student about to take the Estonian language state exam. (photo is illustrative) Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn's 2022 city budget sees each student in the city being paid €50 in study allowance with the sum paid out in the start of the school year, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said.

Kõlvart told ETV+ show "Kohv+" that the city will begin paying a new kind of study allowance, which will grant each student in the city €50 at the start of the school year. "Currently, that is only valid for first graders, each student will receive €50 from next year and we hope to increase that to €100 for the next budgetary period," Kõlvart said.

The budget's explanatory referendum noted that in addition to students entering the 1st grade being paid €320, an allowance of €50 will be paid to students continuing basic or high school education until the age of 19.

The mayor noted that the city's supplemental pension benefit is at €150 for next year and city officials hope that number increases to €200 soon.

Tallinn city government approved approved the city's budget for 2022, which will exceed the €1 billion mark for the first time ever. Investment volume will almost double to €269 million.

The budget is set to go through its first reading in the Tallinn city council this Thursday, city government hopes to approve the budget on December 21.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

