More than 4,000 Tallinn children to start first grade this fall

September 1 at a Tallinn school.
September 1 at a Tallinn school. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
More than 4,000 children in Tallinn are slated to begin their formal education as they enter the first grade this fall. The city has confirmed that every child is guaranteed a spot in their local public school according to their registered place of residence.

Six Tallinn schools will be accepting incoming first graders from throughout the capital city. Another seven schools will include, in addition to residence-based admissions, one class each of children from throughout the city.

Applications for spots in schools were open from March 1-15. According to Viivi Look, head of Tallinn's Education Department, around a thousand parents still have not submitted applications for their children.

The schools with open admissions are set to accept 473 incoming first graders, which Lokk noted is more or less on par with last year.

The Education Department does not collect data regarding how many applicants there were per spot at schools offering open enrollment.

Each year, there are also students who want to enter the first grade earlier than required. This year, the parents of some 300 six-year-olds in Tallinn have applied to start first grade this fall.

In Estonia, formal education begins with the first grade, which children typically enter at age 7.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

More than 4,000 Tallinn children to start first grade this fall

