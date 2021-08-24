Schools can decide September 1 coronavirus restrictions

First day of school ceremonies will take place on September 1 and schools will be allowed to set their own safety rules.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated children will be allowed to participate and will not be asked for proof of vaccination. However, adults will be asked to show they do not have the virus, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Monday. 

The government has given schools recommendations but it is up to each educational institution to decide.

Urmo Uiboleht, chairman of the Association of School Leaders, said this year's ceremonies will be different. "A lot of ceremonies will be in the open air. There will be considerably limited access, they will be done in smaller groups," he said.

Many of the restrictions will depend on the size of the school and the number of students. AK spoke to several schools to find out their plans.

Pärnu Mai School will not ask to see a coronavirus certificate at ceremonies, but will only allow 50 percent occupancy and only the youngest students will be allowed in the room. Parents can attend but will be requested to wear masks, school deputy director Lea Lips said.

At Tallinna Kuristiku Gümnaasium only the first grade class will be allowed to attend the ceremony and older children can participate online. Parents will not be allowed inside the school building but the final plans have not been announced yet.

"At school, everything changes very, very fast. A school is a living organism. Today, teachers came to work after a long summer vacation. Today there were the first working meetings. The regulations will be announced in the next few days," said school director Oliver Jakobson.

Six ceremonies will take place at Tallinna 21. Kool and parents are welcome as long as they show a coronavirus certificate.

Editor: Helen Wright

