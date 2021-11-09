Center/SDE Coalition deal includes main street project plan

Green policies, more pedestrian-friendly streets and help for startups were some of the areas covered in the Center Party/Social Democratic Party (SDE) coalition deal signed on Tuesday. The new coalition also includes plans for a 'main street' development, which was an SDE pre-election manifesto policy.

The new coalition, which signed its deal Tuesday morning, says it will also cut speed limits in the capital in the interests of improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, and will pursue a commitment to the city's green spaces.

The agreement, made public after it had been signed on Tuesday, said that: "We will develop and adopt a nature conservation and biodiversity development plan.

"We will update Tallinn's climate plan based on the additional objectives of the EU's climate policy," the statement continues.

"We aim to have only green energy and sustainable solutions in the city's institutions. We will develop and adopt a plan for the implementation of green and circular economy principles in the procurements conducted by the city," the agreement adds.

Upgrading the city's streets and also sidewalks, are also priority, and the spatial, business and traffic management issues relating to an area seeing improvement will also be accounted for.

Near-zero energy buildings, and the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings of municipal institutions, environmentally-friendly transport in the city's procurement policies and preferential treatment for electric cars vehicles are all examples of the new coalition's green commitment.

Cooperation with other capitals and states in the Baltic Sea region in reducing marine pollution and increasing species are also provided for.

Improvements to Tallinn Botanical Gardens and Tallinn Zoo are also mentioned, as is an insect trail, running several kilometers, from north Tallinn to Haabersti, and a cliff-park on the edge of Lasnamäe and Pirita, have also been included and aim to improve green areas for inhabitants, humans and fauna alike.

The SDE/Center coalition deal also contains items on developing a film industry complex, a startup incubaotor and other support for startups, support for businesses hit by the pandemic, boosting tourism and developing the "Visit Tallinn" platform, and also a twin cities cooperation with Finland's capital, Helsinki.

The proposed main street (link in Estonian) would run along the course of existing roads – from Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) eastwards towards Narva mnt, running along that street as far as its intersection with Jõe.

During a pre-election televised by ETV, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the project lacked adequate planning and could hamper public transport movement.

