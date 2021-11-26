Mihhail Kõlvart reelected mayor of Tallinn

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) was reelected for a second term as mayor of Tallinn on Thursday by the new city council.

Kõlvart won 45 votes out of a possible 79. His opponent, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), got 21.

Kõlvart was elected mayor of Tallinn for the first time in 2019 and previously he had been worked as a deputy mayor. He started working for Tallinn City Government in 2011.

At the local election in October, Kõlvart received the highest number of votes - 27,663 - of any politician in Estonia by a considerable margin. He ran in Lasnamäe, which is the capital's largest district.

Tallinn is run by a Center-Social Democrats coalition. Center has 38 seats and SDE six.

On Thursday the positions of deputy mayors were also agreed and 10 standing committees were approved.

The basic salary of the mayor of Tallinn is €6,100 per month and it is €5,200 for deputy mayors.

--

