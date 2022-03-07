Consumer prices rise by 12 percent on-year

In February 2022, the consumer price index rose by 12.0 percent compared to February 2021, data from Statistics Estonia show. Prices increased by 1.5 percent compared to January 2022.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said, compared to February 2021, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing-related price changes, which contributed over a third of the total rise in the index.

There were also big increases for utilities: electricity rose by 39.4 percent, central heating 27.1 percent and pipeline gas 84.9 percent.

"The price changes of food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for nearly a fourth and transport for a fifth of the total increase," said Trasanov.

Petrol was 26.3 percent more expensive and diesel fuel rose by 27.1 percent.

Among food products, the biggest increase compared to February 2021 was recorded in the prices of potatoes (122 percent), fresh vegetables (45.4 percent), fresh fish (42 percent), other oils (26.7 percent) and low-fat milk (22.6 percent).

Consumer Price Index (February 2021 = 100) Source: Statistics Estonia.

Compared to January 2022, the biggest impact on the consumer price index came from the 3.7 percent price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Petrol was 5.7 percent and diesel fuel 7.1 percent more expensive.

The electricity that reached homes was 5.2 percent cheaper. Central heating was 10.8 percent cheaper, which was due to the Government's decision to compensate to households in February and March 65 percent of the part of the central heating bill that exceeds the unit price level of October 2021.

--

