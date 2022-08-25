Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

Average monthly gross wages and salaries stood at €1,693 per month, in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), a rise on year of 10.1 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia analyst Argo Tarkiainen said: "Q2 2022 wage growth of 10.1 percent was the highest in recent years," adding that at least part of the cause would be wage-price inflation.

Average wages and salaries increased most in accommodation and food service activities (by 18.6 percent) and in manufacturing (by 14.8 percent).

By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (€3,034 per month), financial and insurance activities (€2,746), and energy (€2,337), while the lowest sectors were in accommodation and food services (€1,048 per month), real estate (€1,183), and other service activities (€1,255), Tarkianian said.

By region, average monthly gross wages and salaries continued to be highest in Harju (€1,829 per month) and Tartu counties (€1,753) and lowest in Valga (€1,182 per month) and Hiiu counties (€1,117).

Year-on-year, the highest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru (16.0 percent) and Põlva counties (14.8 percent). Compared with Q2 2021, average monthly gross wages and salaries fell in Hiiu counties (by 4.4 percent) and Valga (0.3 percent).

Average gross monthly wages and salaries, Q2 2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data, based on the questionnaire "Wages and salaries and labour force", on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data is here.

