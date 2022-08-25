Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

Economy
Euros (photo is illustrative).
Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Alicja/Pixabay
Economy

Average monthly gross wages and salaries stood at €1,693 per month, in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), a rise on year of 10.1 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia analyst Argo Tarkiainen said: "Q2 2022 wage growth of 10.1 percent was the highest in recent years," adding that at least part of the cause would be wage-price inflation.

Average wages and salaries increased most in accommodation and food service activities (by 18.6 percent) and in manufacturing (by 14.8 percent).

By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (€3,034 per month), financial and insurance activities (€2,746), and energy (€2,337), while the lowest sectors were in accommodation and food services (€1,048 per month), real estate (€1,183), and other service activities (€1,255), Tarkianian said.

By region, average monthly gross wages and salaries continued to be highest in Harju (€1,829 per month) and Tartu counties (€1,753) and lowest in Valga (€1,182 per month) and Hiiu counties (€1,117).

Year-on-year, the highest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru (16.0 percent) and Põlva counties (14.8 percent). Compared with Q2 2021, average monthly gross wages and salaries fell in Hiiu counties (by 4.4 percent) and Valga (0.3 percent).

Average gross monthly wages and salaries, Q2 2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data, based on the questionnaire "Wages and salaries and labour force", on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

Related

LATEST NEWS

11:29

Second Sports and Olympic film festival (SOFF) set to begin in Tartu

11:27

Head of TSO: Estonia has more solar plants than neighbors combined

11:26

Supreme Court overrules attempt to halt oil shale plant construction

10:54

Only major Estonian hospitals prepared for prolonged power outages

10:24

Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

10:00

Refugee pressure on Estonian social system less than feared

09:27

Rein Taaramäe 41st in tough La Vuelta stage five

08:58

State looking for solutions on hazardous fertilizer stranded at Muuga port

08:26

Tallinn fails to find new principal for Russian-language high school

07:59

Reinsalu fails to convince Hungary to back Russian visa ban

07:40

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

24.08

Court sentences child molester who worked at a school to 9 years

24.08

Estonia receives 1,400 doses of monkeypox vaccine

24.08

Tallinn city council chambers to hold regular question time sessions

24.08

British blues harmonica star playing three gigs in Estonia

24.08

Changes on green energy subsidies scheme for politicians to decide

24.08

Narva council chair: Deputies speak Russian 'for political reasons'

24.08

SDE demands fundamental reform of Tallinn city company supervisory boards

24.08

Watch: Estonian choir sings Ukraine's 'Quiet Water' for Independence Day

24.08

Expert: Party support influenced by the 20+ percent of floating voters

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: