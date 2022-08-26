Statistics: Construction volume fell in Q2 2022

The total production value of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and abroad decreased by 1.4 percent year-on-year at constant prices to the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022), while taking the domestic construction market alone, the fall was even higher, at 1.8 percent of volume, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Merike Sinisaar, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the construction market is still being affected by the rapid rise in construction costs.

She said: "The domestic construction market was primarily influenced by the decreased volume of building construction.

"There was a fall in both new building construction and building repair and reconstruction works. The increased volume of civil engineering was primarily due to repair and reconstruction works, but there was also a small growth in new civil engineering production," Sinisaar went on, according to a Statistics Estonia press release.

The production value of Estonian construction enterprises totaled 1,079 million. Building construction accounted for €697 million and civil engineering for €382 million.

Compared with Q2 2021, the volume of building construction fell by 8 percent, while the volume of civil engineering works (roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines, sports fields, etc.) rose by 14 percent.

The construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in foreign countries rose by 7 percent on year to Q2 2022, with a rise in both building construction and civil engineering works carried out abroad.

Construction in foreign countries accounted for 5 percent of the total volume – the share was 4 percent the year before.

As to the first six months of 2022, construction volume increased by 5 percent year on year.

The buoyant first quarter ensured a positive overall result for building construction (up by 3 percent). The volume of civil engineering increased by 10 percent, year-on-year, Statistics Estonia reports.

Construction Volume Trend Source: Statistics Estonia

Change in Construction Volume on Year to 2022. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

