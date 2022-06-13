Number of abortions continues on downward trend in Estonia

News
Source: Nikos Apelaths/Pixabay
News

The number of abortions carried out in Estonia continues to fall, data from 2021 shows. Last year there were 159 fewer than in 2020.

In total, 3,355 pregnancies were terminated of which 3,172 were carried out at women's own requests and 183 for medical reasons, the National Institute for Health Development said. There were 414 miscarriages.

Women in the 30-34 age group were most likely to end a pregnancy. Over the past five years, there has been a decline in abortions in women aged 25-29, falling from 1,027 to 697.

The total number of abortions, per 1,000 women aged 15–44, has decreased significantly over time in Estonia. In 2000, Estonia registered 37.2 per 1,000 but it was 11.87 last year.

The abortion rate, the number of abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 per live birth, has fallen from 97.9 in 2000 to 25.46 last year.

Abortions in Estonia between 1996-2021. Source: National Institute for Health Development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:12

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

15:50

Ossinovski believes Isamaa genuine in seeking a working coalition

15:16

Transport Administration director general Kaido Padar resigns

14:44

Oil producers: Green turn plans in the way of turning oil shale into fuel

14:11

Number of abortions continues on downward trend in Estonia

13:44

14 new flying squirrel habitats discovered this year

13:42

Center joining EKRE no-confidence motion against Liina Kersna

13:11

Gallery: Historic boat retraces Coastal Swedes' journey to Ukraine

12:47

New Tallinn trams to cost tens of millions less than projected

12:13

Photos: Estonia gifting buses to Ukraine, first five going to Bucha

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn Putin's comments

10:07

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

11.06

Isamaa snubs Center to hold coalition talks with Reform, SDE

10:32

Yle: Billions of suspect euros moved through Nordea, DNB Baltic branches

11.06

Michelin star chef: We made a little bit of history in Estonia

12.06

Madis Müller: Inflation would only pick up pace without interest rates hike

12:47

New Tallinn trams to cost tens of millions less than projected

12.06

Ülle Madise: The vicious circle of silence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: