Number of abortions continues on downward trend in Estonia

The number of abortions carried out in Estonia continues to fall, data from 2021 shows. Last year there were 159 fewer than in 2020.

In total, 3,355 pregnancies were terminated of which 3,172 were carried out at women's own requests and 183 for medical reasons, the National Institute for Health Development said. There were 414 miscarriages.

Women in the 30-34 age group were most likely to end a pregnancy. Over the past five years, there has been a decline in abortions in women aged 25-29, falling from 1,027 to 697.

The total number of abortions, per 1,000 women aged 15–44, has decreased significantly over time in Estonia. In 2000, Estonia registered 37.2 per 1,000 but it was 11.87 last year.

The abortion rate, the number of abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 per live birth, has fallen from 97.9 in 2000 to 25.46 last year.

Abortions in Estonia between 1996-2021. Source: National Institute for Health Development.

