Ministry: Births down 9 percent on year to February 2023

A total of 781 births were registered in Estonia last month, 393 boys and 388 girls, the Ministry of the Interior says. This represented a nine-percent fall on the previous February, 2022. At the same time, the number of deaths also fell, by 24 percent on year to February.

859 birth were registered in February 2022.

Among the newborns in February 2023 were nine pairs of twins, six of them mixed pairs; two of the pairs were girls and there was one pair of boys.

Live births by county were as follows (Source: Ministry of the Interior):

Tallinn – 274

Harju County – 120

Tartu County (including Tartu City) – 105

Ida-Viru County – 58

Pärnu County – 48

Lääne-Viru County and Viljandi County– 24 each

Järva County – 19

Saaremaa, Valga County and Võru County – 17 each

Lääne County – 16

Jõgeva County – 15

Põlva County – 13

Hiiumaa and Rapla County – 7 each

The most popular chosen first names for girls were Emilia and Sofia (seven examples of each) and Amelia, Kira and Nora (five of each).

The commonest name given to boys was Mark (six cases), followed by Artur, Hugo, Lucas and Stefan (five of each).

Marriages

312 marriages were concluded in February 2023, of which 27 were conducted by notaries and 12 by clergy. This was a 34 percent fall on February 2022's figure (469).

176 marriages were dissolved in February 2023, up from 162 in February 2022.

Deaths

The death rate fell 24 percent on year to February 2023.

1,233 deaths were recorded last month, compared with 1,623 in February 2022.

Name changes

173 people took a new name in February 2023, up from 115 in the same month in 2022.

Of these 173, 121 related to new surnames, 32 to new first names and 20 to new first and second names.

115 women change their names in February 2023, compared with 58 men.

The interior ministry's department of population operations maintains records of registered family status entries.

Birth rates represent a long-term process that are not affected by monthly fluctuations, the ministry adds.

--

