Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme.
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The gap between Reform and EKRE narrowed slightly over the last week, a new poll from Norstat and the Institute for Societal Studies shows.

Reform saw a drop in support from 29.7 percent to 29 percent.

EKRE's support rose from 21 percent to 21.8 percent, while Center's fell from 19.8 percent to 19.1 percent.

The gap between Reform and EKRE, the two most popular parties, narrowed to 7.2 percent. Last week it was 8.7 percent.

Following the top three, Eesti 200 was the most popular party among 10.3 percent of respondents, Isamaa among 8.4 percent and SDE 6.9 percent.

The Greens (1.8 percent) and Parempoolsed (1.6 percent) were under the 5 percent threshold.

The Riigikogu election will take place on March 5.

The pollsters aggregated four weeks of surveys carried out between January 24 and February 20. In total, 4,000 voting-age citizens participated.

The margin of error is 1.55 percent.

Editor: Alexander Kryukov, Helen Wright

