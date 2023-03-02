Party ratings: Center overtake EKRE in support

Support for the Center Party has overtaken that of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), at least according to one recent survey, commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL).

The research, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute AS, also found that the Reform Party was most supported in Estonia.

Reform polled at 30 percent during the survey period, February 20-28, Center at 17 percent and EKRE at 15 percent, EPL writes (link in Estonian).

For Center, this represented a rise of three percentage points, while EKRE saw a concurrent fall of four percentage points in support; Reform's support remained unchanged.

Eesti 200 polled next highest, just behind EKRE on 14 percent, while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa picked up 9 percent and 8 percent support respectively, according to Turu-uuringute.

Parempoolsed (3 percent) and the Estonian Greens (2 percent) fell below the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation, meaning that if the Turu-uuringute results translated into actual votes, neither party would win Riigikogu seats in any given electoral district.

Parempoolsed is contesting its first ever Riigikogu election; the Greens have held Riigikogu seats in the past, but not at the recently dissolved XIV Riigikogu. Eesti 200 are contesting their second ever Riigikogu election, having been formed in 2018.

Polling day at the Riigikogu election is March 5; the advance voting period began on February 27, a Monday, and one day before the period surveyed by Turu-uuringute in its latest research.

There are three major polling companies who conduct regular questionnaires of Estonian voters' political preferences, year-round and not just at election time. Norstat and Kantar Emor are the other two, while their results may differ from each other, and from Turu-uuringute's, in some areas.

--

