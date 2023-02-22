ERR News talks to major Riigikogu candidates ahead of polling day

With only a week-and-a-half to election day in Estonia, and advance voting starting next Monday, parties are entering the finishing straight in the electoral race.

All the ratings, debates, opinion pieces and interviews which have bedecked our page and the Estonian media as a whole in recent weeks, have perhaps made it harder, not easier, to keep up top of everything, but with Friday a national holiday in Estonia, now is as good a time as any to take stock.

Luckily, representatives of all the parties have been on hand to give us a comprehensive, but friendly introduction in English, and to camera, of some of the faces behind the parties, and how they see the elections.

Via a series of video chats, readers should be able to see and hear candidates' thoughts and impressions – and get hopefully some clarity on some aspects of the race.

All the major parties running are likely to be featured, with a few quite big names on the list for your perusal as well.

So far as we can ascertain, this is the first such series of video interviews ERR News has put up ahead of a Riigikogu election, in the twelve-and-a-half years of its existence. We're sorry it took so long…

All the interviews should publish simultaneously under ERR's terms of fair coverage, but everything starting to be assembled now, so watch this space soon for the full series…

