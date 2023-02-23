Riigikogu Election Video Special: Johanna Maria Tõugu, Estonian Greens

Photo: Ken Mürk/ERR
ERR News is running a series of election interview videos in English with leading members of all the parties running on March 5.

We will introduce the candidate, their thoughts on their party and the election, and touch on some of the major electoral issues.

This time it is the turn of Johanna Tõugu, Estonian Green Party (Eesti Rohelised) co-chair.

Click on the video player above to view.

Interview took place February 22, 2023.

Please also visit ERR News' 2023 Riigikogu elections page here.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

