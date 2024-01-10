Johanna Maria Tõugu leaves Greens for SDE

news
Johanna Maria Tõugu.
Johanna Maria Tõugu. Source: Arp Müller
news

Former Green Party co-chair Johanna Maria Tõugu has joined the Social Democrats (SDE).

Tõugu, 25, told news portal Delfi that: "The Social Democrats have been doing a great job in Tallinn in defending environmental and climate goals. For this reason, I believe that I have a good chance to develop these interests with the new team."

SDE has been in coalition in Tallinn with the Center Party since late 2021.

Tõugu was appointed a City of Tallinn environment and climate adviser just days before joining SDE.

Of her previous party, which lost a former leader, Züleyxa Izmailova, to Eesti 200 in early 2022, Tõugu said that while she has "enormous respect" for the party's values, "after careful consideration, I believe that I can implement my vision of a better society more effectively from the SDE platform."

Tõugu was party co-chair 2022-2023, together with Marko Kaasik, and remained a board member until leaving the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: Delfi

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:36

Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

11:06

New SDE MP will continue to sit with Center Party in Valga

11:05

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn

10:17

Ringvaade: Supermarket basket of goods slightly cheaper on year

09:42

Minister: Schools must continue operating during teachers' strike

09:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of Australian Open

09:40

Statistics: Hotel guest numbers down slightly in November 2023

08:39

Kaia Kanepi out of Australian Open in first qualifying round

08:24

Johanna Maria Tõugu leaves Greens for SDE

07:54

Party ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported in first week of 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

09.01

Simple tricks for making sure the car starts on a cold morning

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

09.01

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

09.01

Enefit Power CEO: Region's electricity supply weakened by Finland's actions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: