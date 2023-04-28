Marko Kaasik, Mihkel Kangur and Evelyn Sepp to run for Greens chair

The Estonian Greens gathered in Põhja-Öökull.
The Estonian Greens gathered in Põhja-Öökull. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Greens are set to elect a new council, board and leaders at its Saturday general assembly. Candidates for party leader are Marko Kaasik, Mihkel Kangur and Evelyn Sepp.

The board of the Greens decided to resign in full at the end of March, following the party's less than stellar election result.

Former party head Marko Kaasik and long-time Center Party member Evelyn Sepp have announced plans to run for chair.

Sepp has served in the IX, X and XI compositions of the Riigikogu and was a member of the Center Party 1998-2014. She is an urban gardener by education and a proponent of high-quality urban space.

Sepp ran for parliament in the Greens' ranks in the March elections and got 130 votes. She joined the Greens on Thursday. Mihkel Kangur has also revealed plans to run for chairman.

Backing Sepp and Kangur, Riin Ehin, Marti Soosaar, Tuula Raidna, Marek Mühlberg, Johanna Maria Tõugu, Rene Kuulmann, Ave Mets, Rasmus Lahtvee Alina Lerner-Vilu have decided to run for the board. Timur Sagitov has also set up his candidacy for board member.

Marko Kaasik told ERR on Friday that other candidates might step forward.

The general assembly will also see a chairman candidates' debate on "Estonia's green transition over the next ten years and the role of the Greens therein."

Editor: Marcus Turovski

