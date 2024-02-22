Party co-chair Mihkel Kangur leaves Estonian Greens

Mihkel Kangur has left the Estonian Greens. According to Kangur, who was party co-chair, he was no longer able to find sufficient time to contribute to the work of the party on top of his regular job.

Kangur, who is a senior researcher at Tallinn University's Institute for Ecology, said his departure was due to personal reasons and related to the lack of time he has to contribute to the party on the side of his professional duties.

"There were certain agreements made with Evelyn Sepp, the co-chair of the party, and they were fulfilled. I could simply no longer contribute to the work of the party alongside my current job. The amount of work that Evelyn has taken on is enormous. I very much hope she succeeds," said Kangur.

"I don't have any plans to run for office. It's very difficult to continue as co-chair and give answers as to why I'm not running myself. It was purely my personal decision. In order to make things clear, I drew the line under things, so I also left the party," said Kangur.

Kangur currently has no plans to join any other political party. "I have no intention of running for any party in the coming years," he said

Mihkel Kangur joined the Estonian Greens on April 27, 2023 and left the party on February 20, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!