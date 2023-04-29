Estonian Greens hold general assembly to elect new leaders

Members of the Estonian Greens held a general assembly on Saturday, with the aim of electing a new council, board and leaders. Marko Kaasik, Mihkel Kangur and Evelyn Sepp are all in the running for the position of party leader.

After picking up only one percent of the vote in the recent Riigikogu elections, the leadership of the Estonian Greens opted to resign at the end of March.

Prior to this Saturday's party general assembly, Marko Kaasik, Evelyn Sepp and Mihkel Kangur announced their plans to run for the role of party leader. Kaasik was also one of the party's leaders during the most recent Riigikogu elections.

In recent times, the Estonian Greens have generally elected two people to assume joint leadership of the party.

Sepp, who was a member of the Center Party until 2014, has also been a Riigikogu MP on three occasions. In the last elections, he received 130 votes while running for the Greens.

Riin Ehin, Marti Soosaar, Tuula Raidna, Marek Mühlberg, Johanna Maria Tõugu, Rene Kuulmann, Ave Mets, Rasmus Lahtvee, Alina Lerner-Vilu are all standing for the party board, and are supporters of Evelyn Sepp and Mihkel Kangur. Timur Sagitov is also a candidate for the board.

Last year the party elected Johanna Maria Tõugu and Marko Kaasik as its leaders.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!