Estonian Greens to pick new leaders end of April

The Estonian Greens hope to attract new members and involve people willing to financially support the party in the near future. The party only managed 1 percent of the vote at the 2023 parliamentary elections.

Member of the board Martti Soosaar proposed in early March that the entire board should resign following the election result.

Current chairman Marko Kaasik said that the board decided to resign not so much because of the Greens' poor election result, but to give other members the chance to shape the party.

"I did not see the election result as anything overly dramatic, while we have gotten a lot of new members in recent weeks. I believe there are active people among them, and we decided to give new people the chance to run and make the board," Kaasik said.

The chairman said a few dozen people have joined the Greens in recent weeks. Data from the business register suggests the party has gained 10 members since March 8. Kaasik said that the new chairman's main task will be to prepare for the 2024 European Parliament elections.

"We hope we will make the European Parliament. We need more new and active members, including those capable of supporting the party personally and financially with more than just paying their membership fee. A few dozen people capable of making such contributions would be enough to cope. It is an alternative to finding so-called major sponsors," Kaasik said.

He added that he will be running for the new board.

"My vision includes a favorable inner climate and I would like to stay that course. It seems I have made a considerable contribution in those terms based on which we can improve our election result in the future," Kaasik suggested.

The Greens are set to hold their general assembly in Tallinn on April 29.

The Estonian Greens' election result of just 1 percent meant the party lost access to state budget support meant for political parties for which a result of at least 2 percent of the vote is needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!