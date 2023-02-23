Riigikogu Election Video Special: Kaja Kallas, Reform Party

ERR News is running a series of election interview videos in English with leading members of all the parties running on March 5.

We will introduce the candidate, their thoughts on their party and the election, and touch on some of the major electoral issues.

This video features Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, leader of the Reform Party.

Please click on the video player above to watch. Interview conducted February 3, 2023.

Please also visit ERR News' 2023 Riigikogu elections page here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!