Riigikogu Election Video Special: Kristina Kallas, Eesti 200

ERR News is running a series of election interview videos in English with leading members of all the parties running on March 5.

We will introduce the candidate, their thoughts on their party and the election, and touch on some of the major electoral issues.

Kristina Kallas, co-founder of Eesti 200, is interviewed here (please click on the video player above).

The interview took place February 20, 2023.

Please also visit ERR News' 2023 Riigikogu elections page here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!