Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

News
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme.
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has seen a rise in support over the past week, according to a recent survey, while the Reform Party's support level has continued to fall.

The survey results (link in Estonian), conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative thinktank  the Institute for Societal Studies  (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), were published after the start of advance voting (e-voting, selected polling stations) Monday, though reflect the situation up to February 27. Election day itself is Sunday, March 5.

Norstat found that Reform remains nonetheless the party with the most support, at 28.3 percent, compared with EKRE in second place on 22.78 percent.

The Center Party lies in third place, polling at 18.8 percent according to Norstat.

Reform's support has been falling in recent weeks, Norstat says, and stood at 29 percent a week ago.

EKRE's on the other hand has risen – a week ago the party polled at 21.8 percent with Norsat respondents.

Center has seen a slight fall in support too, down from 19.1 percent last week.

Eesti 200 picked up 9.5 percent (down from 10.3 percent a week ago). The party is contesting its second Riigikogu election this week and hopes to win its first seats in parliament.

Isamaa polled at 8.6 percent, largely unchanged on the preceding week (when it picked up 8.4 percent of support) while the Social Democrats (SDE) have seen a rise, to 7.4 percent (from 6.9 percent).

Both parties polled above the 5 percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

Below the threshold lie the Estonian Greens (Rohelised) on 1.6 percent (down from 1.8 percent a week ago) and Parempoolsed, unchanged on the previous week at 1.6 percent of support.

The line chart below shows the relative support levels of all of Estonia's major political parties, since Norstat started its weekly surveys in their current format, in early 2019 (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200 (founded 2018), light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed (founded 2022)).

The two tables below that show the four-week aggregate support levels, from weeks one to four of this year, through to weeks five to eight (first table) and the weekly ratings, starting January 30 this year (second table). (Eesti Keskerakond = Center Party, Eesti Reformierakond = Reform Party, Sotsiaaldemokraatlik Erakond = SDE, Erakond Eestimaa Rohelised = Estonian Greens, "Muu" = other).

University of Tartu political scientist Martin Mölder translated the above results into Riigikogu seats distribution, ie. if polling day were today, in a piece for daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

On that basis, Mölder says, Reform would have won 32 seats (down from its current 34), EKRE would pick up 25 seats (up from 19), Center 20 seats (down from 23), Eesti 200 nine seats, Isamaa eight seats (down from 12) and SDE, seven seats (down from 10).

Norstat aggregates its weekly surveys over a four-week period; the latest survey covers the period January 31 to February 27. Just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled, and Norstat claims a margin of error of +/- 1.55 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: Norstat/Institute for Societal Studies

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Minister proposes huge increase in Estonia's wartime defense structure

16:03

Head of chamber: Support paid by other states hurting competitive ability

15:31

Ministry: No need to clarify tax implications of short sales

15:00

One in six teachers in Estonia underqualified

14:09

Enefit Power puts Q4 2022 losses of €128 million down to universal service

13:36

Wildlife camera provides window on to Tartu's most famous goshawk pair

13:15

Estonian film director publishes new book of wartime Ukraine diaries

12:31

Interest rates will keep climbing next year to combat inflation

12:04

Global Estonian Report: March 1-8

11:36

Estonia's Q4 economic decline a 'really big number,' says SEB expert

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

28.02

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

07:47

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

09:07

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

28.02

Germany to send Estonian-made surveillance equipment to Ukraine

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: