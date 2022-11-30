MS Estonia ferry investigation continues, no additional funds yet allocated

News
MS Estonia investigation June 2022
MS Estonia investigation June 2022 Source: Andi Kokk
News

The Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (ESIB) will ask the government for additional funding within a week. The current phase of the investigation involves the creation of a digital twin of the MS Estonia ferry to model the hull damage caused by a collision with the seafloor.

Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (ESIB), said that it was agreed with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) on Monday that a new application for funding the investigation from the government's funds would be prepared within a week. For the time being, the investigation is ongoing.

"Interviews with survivors and other key people involved in the disaster are currently underway, as well as the creation of a digital twin of the ferry in order to conduct various computational modelling exercises. We are also ready to carry out marine research, which was approved this spring," Arikas said.

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) researchers are working on creating the MS Estonia ferry digital twin and modeling its collision with the seabed.

"The goal is to determine whether the openings and fractures discovered on the ship were caused by the collision with the seafloor. This is the first hypothesis we are investigating. To do this, we will create a digital twin of the ship or a computational model that can simulate the ship's contact with the seafloor," Professor of Marine Technology Kristjan Tabri said.

Arikas added that the overall cost of the planned investigations will exceed €5.2 million, while the government has budgeted €3 million for the investigation.

Sikkut said that it is difficult to predict the cost of such a unique research endeavor; moreover, everything has become more expensive.

"The investigation's leader will, if necessary, submit an additional funding request to the government in addition to the three million euros allocated by the decision to reopen this investigation. The government has not yet discussed any additional requests; however, if these needs are clear, the government will definitely consider them," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:34

Christian Veske Estonia's new gender equality, equal treatment commissioner

16:59

Ligi, Kütt, Madison, Seeder, Aab, Taimsoo to top Järva-Viljandi lists

16:52

Expert: Given Estonia's high inflation rate, economic recession is modest

16:28

SDE deputy chair: State must aid firms if €1,200 minimum wage to be viable

16:21

Go Craft opens first private military equipment service and repair workshop

16:01

Vin Cassidy: Factory Records could be quite frustrating, but left an amazing legacy

15:43

Finance minister says cannot stop other ministries' direct fund allocations

15:33

Elisa, Telia, Tele2 all hiking prices despite growing profits in 2021

15:07

Minister promises solution for FSRU and quay link issue

14:35

MS Estonia ferry investigation continues, no additional funds yet allocated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

29.11

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

29.11

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

29.11

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

29.11

Estonian interior minister not returning prime minister's calls

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

29.11

Rising prices see shoppers choosing eggs, butter over sweets, juice

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: