Gallery: Estonia ferry disaster commemorated in Tallinn

Flowers and candles were laid at the Broken Line Memorial in Tallinn on Wednesday to remember the 852 victims of the sinking of the M/S Estonia ferry in 1994.

Family members of those who died in the disaster gathered on the edge of the Old Town at Rannavärava mägi at noon to commemorate the 28th anniversary.

The M/S Estonia, which was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm, sank in the early hours of September 28, 1994. There were only 137 survivors.

It was the worst peacetime shipping disaster in European waters, and the second-worst involving a European ship after the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic in 1912.

