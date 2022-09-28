Gallery: Estonia ferry disaster commemorated in Tallinn

News
The 28th anniversary off the sinking of the Estonia ferry was commemorated in Tallinn on September 28.
Open gallery
28 photos
News

Flowers and candles were laid at the Broken Line Memorial in Tallinn on Wednesday to remember the 852 victims of the sinking of the M/S Estonia ferry in 1994.

Family members of those who died in the disaster gathered on the edge of the Old Town at Rannavärava mägi at noon to commemorate the 28th anniversary.

The M/S Estonia, which was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm, sank in the early hours of September 28, 1994. There were only 137 survivors.

It was the worst peacetime shipping disaster in European waters, and the second-worst involving a European ship after the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic in 1912.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

22:27

PPA: Ukrainian refugees fleeing Crimea arriving at Estonian-Russian border

21:52

Economic minister: Estonia can set an example for rebuilding Ukraine

21:06

23 Ukrainian nurses start studying at Tallinn Health Care College

20:07

Elering: No impact on gas supply if Estonia-Finland pipeline damaged

19:23

Gallery: Estonia ferry disaster commemorated in Tallinn

17:59

Estonian defense chief explains need for military service extension

17:29

Alexander Lott: Nord Stream explosions and Estonia's environmental security

16:51

Prime Minister awarded CEPA Transatlantic Leadership Award

16:19

Paide sign former Ajax youth defender Dehninio Muringen on two-year deal

15:49

Estonia head coach Häberli: 'Nations League proved we can handle pressure'

Watch again

Most Read articles

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

08:19

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end

27.09

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

26.09

Commuters call for Russian announcements to be scrapped at Tallinn station

27.09

Border guard: Pressure on Estonia will increase if Russia shuts borders

27.09

Eesti Gaas: Nord Stream leaks may affect gas prices but not supply

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: