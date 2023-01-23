Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation

Representatives of safety investigation authorities in Estonia, Finland and Sweden will present the results of the interim report of the reopened MS Estonia shipwreck investigation at 11 a.m. on Monday. ERR News carries the press conference in English live.

Agenda

11-11:10 a.m. Introduction: an overview of the preliminary assessment of MS Estonia wreck

Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau

Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority

Risto Hamila, chief investigation of maritime safety at the Finnish Safety Investigation Authority

11:10-11:30 a.m. Geological and geophysical assessment of the MS Estonia accident site

Martin Jakobson, professor of marine geology and geophysics at Stockholm University

11:30-11:50 a.m. Photogrammetry study of the MS Estonia hull

Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority

11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Preliminary assessment interim report. Preliminary conclusions and next steps

Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau

Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority

Risto Haimila, Soome Ohutusjuurdlusameti mereohutuse peauurija

--

