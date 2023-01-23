Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation
Representatives of safety investigation authorities in Estonia, Finland and Sweden will present the results of the interim report of the reopened MS Estonia shipwreck investigation at 11 a.m. on Monday. ERR News carries the press conference in English live.
Agenda
11-11:10 a.m. Introduction: an overview of the preliminary assessment of MS Estonia wreck
Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau
Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority
Risto Hamila, chief investigation of maritime safety at the Finnish Safety Investigation Authority
11:10-11:30 a.m. Geological and geophysical assessment of the MS Estonia accident site
Martin Jakobson, professor of marine geology and geophysics at Stockholm University
11:30-11:50 a.m. Photogrammetry study of the MS Estonia hull
Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority
11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Preliminary assessment interim report. Preliminary conclusions and next steps
Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau
Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority
Risto Haimila, Soome Ohutusjuurdlusameti mereohutuse peauurija
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Marcus Turovski