Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation

News
News

Representatives of safety investigation authorities in Estonia, Finland and Sweden will present the results of the interim report of the reopened MS Estonia shipwreck investigation at 11 a.m. on Monday. ERR News carries the press conference in English live.

Agenda

11-11:10 a.m. Introduction: an overview of the preliminary assessment of MS Estonia wreck

Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau

Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority

Risto Hamila, chief investigation of maritime safety at the Finnish Safety Investigation Authority

11:10-11:30 a.m. Geological and geophysical assessment of the MS Estonia accident site

Martin Jakobson, professor of marine geology and geophysics at Stockholm University

11:30-11:50 a.m. Photogrammetry study of the MS Estonia hull

Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority

 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Preliminary assessment interim report. Preliminary conclusions and next steps

Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau

Jonas Bäckstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority

Risto Haimila, Soome Ohutusjuurdlusameti mereohutuse peauurija

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:44

MS Estonia investigative committee rules out impact as shipwreck cause Updated

13:43

Reinsalu urges EU countries to reduce their diplomatic missions in Russia Updated

13:13

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

12:59

Tallinn-Kärdla air link to get bigger plane for seven months

12:58

Estonian 1 TWh national gas reserve procurement now complete

12:28

Ministry's special analysis of Hiiu maritime area not legal act or decree

11:45

Riigikogu electoral organization changes intended to make process smoother

11:33

Institute: Young people become sexually active at the age of 15 on average

10:58

'AK. Nädal': Estonia's healthcare is crumbling

10:32

Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

07:26

Around 20,000 Russian citizens of military call-up age resident in Estonia

20.01

German man restores Haapsalu villa after 'falling in love with the place'

13:13

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

21.01

Canadian Estonian community hosting its own pre-election debate next Sunday

21.01

President invites children to write to him on why the world needs Estonia

10:32

Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation

08:37

RKIK: Estonian tank purchase would need 3 percent of GDP defense spend

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: