Weekly: PPA gets to grips with electric patrol car

The Volkswagen electric vehicle in PPA livery.
The Volkswagen electric vehicle in PPA livery. Source: Reelika Riimand / PPA
An electric patrol car recently acquired by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has attracted public attention due to its virtually noiseless – at least so far as the engine goes – presence, agricultural weekly Maaleht reports.

The car, a Volkswagen, joins a Peugeot electric van the PPA has already been using for some time, Maaleht reports (link in Estonian) and is aimed at reducing the environmental footprint.

PPA spokesperson Kairi Kreek said: "The introduction of a new electric patrol car forms part of the PPA's desire to safeguard the safety of Estonian people with a smaller environmental footprint. 

The patrol vehicle is currently being tested, and PPA officials' experience will form the basis of any future role electric vehicles may play in future.

Kreek noted the entire PPA has around 1,000 vehicles at its disposal in general.

The new e-vehicle, a Volkswagen ID.4 GTX 220KW, cost the PPA around €66,000, Maaleht reports, and PPA officers who tried it out praised its acceleration and handling, though drawbacks included a cramped interior and less mileage per charge than other vehicles, though not all of the substantial number of features available had been tried and tested, while the authority said it wanted to see how the car also performed in winter.

The vehicle has been used both in patrols and as an escort vehicle for VIP guests, and had traveled over 1,200km as of mid-week last week.

The original Maaleht piece (in Estonian) is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

