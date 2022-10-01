PPA hopes to complete southeast border infrastructure a year early

Stage two construction work to develop Estonia's southeastern border will give border guard vehicles access to recently hard-to-reach places. Work should be completed by 2025, or a year ahead of schedule.

The past year's events have expedited construction work on the southeastern border.

"Decisions to speed things up were made last year, and we have executed the changes. The terrestrial side of things should, according to these plans, be finished a year early," said Egert Belitšev, PPA deputy director for the border guard.

The PPA hopes to launch stage three construction work next year.

"Work is underway on the second stage that has seen the contractor finish access roads and currently preparing road beds, utility networks etc. These things are taking place simultaneously in all stages. Construction work in one area means preparations, design work etc. in all others. The tender for stage three, where construction work should begin next year, has already been drawn up," Belitšev explained.

While many border areas could only be patrolled on foot and bodies of water crossed using narrow foot bridges, once new infrastructure work is completed, border guards will be able to get around using ATVs or larger vehicles. For example, three bridges over the Piusa River have been built for the border guard's needs, with the latest one wide enough to be crossed using vehicles.

"We are patrolling very intensively, using different tools. Both parts of the border already completed and those under construction can be travelled using vehicles. This makes access easier and allows us to get a better overview of the situation," said Paavo Mikson, head of the Piusa Cordon.

The entire eastern border development work is set to cost €105 million of which over €30 million has been spent.

