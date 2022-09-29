Truck driver killed in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident

News
Aftermath of fatal accident near Imavere, September 28 2022.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

A truck driver was killed on Wednesday in a serious road traffic accident near the Järva County village of Imavere.

The accident involved a total of three trucks and took place at an intersection on the main Tallinn-Tartu highway. One of the trucks, the one being driven by the deceased, caught fire as a result of the collision.

At around 12.30 p.m. Wednesday, the Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) received a call stating that according to preliminary information, three trucks had collided on the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway, close to the village of Imavere.

Kaspar Kõiv, central Estonian field manager with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR that: "Information gathered so far indicates that the accident happened when a truck driving from Tartu in the direction of Tallinn swerved into the opposite lane, on a bend, slid out of control and collided with two oncoming trucks. The truck which had been veering into the oncoming lane caught fire at some point and, unfortunately, a 65-year-old man who was driving it was killed. We will outline the details of the incident, including what caused the truck to catch fire, in the course of criminal proceedings which have been commenced."

The truck which had caught fire had been carrying wooden material which had added to the conflagration and which firefighters had also had to extinguish, as well as the main blaze.

The drivers of the other two trucks were uninjured and passed a breathalyzer test and their driving licenses included permission to driver the corresponding category of vehicle; one of the trucks had been carrying a pump, which was ejected from the trailer, causing damage, while the other only sustained minor damage.

The accident happened on a stretch of highway where the maximum permitted speed is 90 km/h.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the road had been closed while investigation at the scene continued, and northbound traffic was diverted via Imavere, southbound via nearby Rutikvere.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

