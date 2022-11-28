Servicing a car now more expensive

News
Car workshop sign.
Car workshop sign. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Dealerships have hiked the price of annual vehicle service by 10-15 percent this year, while the wait for body panels can stretch into months.

People who have taken their cars in to get serviced this year have discovered that general price advance has not passed dealerships by.

Toyota, Lexus, Opel and Chevrolet dealer and authorized service center Amserv Auto last changed its hourly fee six months ago, with the price up 15 percent in the last year.

Mairo Romandi, head of business development for Amserv service, told ERR that the average five-year service price for a hybrid model Toyota RAV4 is €250 and that for a Corolla hybrid €243 VAT included.

"Prices have risen throughout the sector," Romandi said, adding that Amserv keeps a close eye on its competitors.

Head of service for AS Topauto Aivar Kägu said that service prices have indeed gone up as both work hours and spare parts have become more expensive. Topauto services Hyundai, Seat, Suzuki and Citroen vehicles.

"Looking at this year, I believe the hike has been around 10 percent," he said, adding that prices of aftermarket parts have grown even faster than those of OEM parts.

Käo said that the average price for a service used to be between €300-400 before the roughly 10 percent hike. That said, older cars become more expensive to maintain as time goes by because more parts need to be replaced, which is why it is difficult to pinpoint an average price.

Forss, while not an official dealership, offers service and repair work for Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda and Seat cars and imports spare parts.

Head of the company's workshop Tanel Nõmm said that while Forss has also raised the hourly fee as prices have grown across the board, the hike has been under 10 percent.

"We had not changed the prices for two years," he said. "Adding €3 or €5 to what we charge per hour would not even amount to a hike of 10 percent."

Waiting times for some parts can be very long

The representative for Topauto said they have not experienced supply difficulties on the service side of things, while waiting times have grown for body panels.

"We have been forced to wait for some parts for five months," Kägu pointed out.

The situation has not improved, even though it is to be hoped it won't get worse either, he offered.

It is possible to source second hand parts for bodywork but Kägu said that some customers prefer to wait for original parts and keep driving a dented car until they arrive.

Forss, which imports and sells various car parts, said that there have been no major supply problems and that the situation has started to improve lately.

"Talking about glow plugs, they are manufactured by a single company for all brands. It is possible that plugs that fit a particular model are in short supply. But these kinds of problems are not extensive, as plugs for other models are widely available," Tanel Nõmm said, adding that most parts can be sourced in normal time.

Services said that customers have been understanding. While there will always be those who believe everything is too expensive, people usually understand prices are going up everywhere.

"The energy side of expenses has grown so much that hiking the hourly fee is inevitable. We could not make ends meet otherwise, and customers understand as much," Kägi said for Topauto.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:40

State plans to provide additional funds to build indoor football halls

16:55

Oil shale ash hills turn into climate positive raw materials in Narva

16:41

Black Friday hikes turnover of online shops by 2.5 times

16:01

Raul Rebane: Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, believe in a miracle

15:31

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart: Language Act amendment is electioneering

15:05

Servicing a car now more expensive

14:31

Holger Haljand to start work as new Telia Estonia CEO

13:51

Alexela: LNG vessel serving Paldiski port held up by Elering delays

13:25

EDF lieutenant colonel: Ukraine forces' ammunition may be running out

12:41

Jüri Ratas and partner finish second in 'Tantsud tähtedega' grand final

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia Updated

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

09:15

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

27.11

Pskov governor claims NATO drones violate border more frequently

12:41

Jüri Ratas and partner finish second in 'Tantsud tähtedega' grand final

26.11

Expert: Only deep trouble could force Russia to declare new mobilization

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: