Tänak: Hyundai WRC needs new, permanent boss

Motorsport
Julien Moncet (left) and Ott Tänak.
Julien Moncet (left) and Ott Tänak.
Motorsport

Acting WRC Hyundai team boss Julien Moncet should not retain the role permanently, driver Ott Tänak says.

"No," Tänak told rally blog Dirtfish shortly after victory in Belgium. "That man is not Julien Moncet," he continued.

"I mean he's a great guy doing the engine, he's been always an engine guy and obviously Hyundai has a great engine so that's what he should be doing in my opinion."

Moncet has been heading up the team on a provisional basis since the departure of Andrea Adamo last December, while simultaneously continuing as boss of the team's power-train department. Earlier this season he expressed a desire to remain in the role at least to season-end.

Since Tänak has won two races on the trot, in Finland and Belgium, along with a win in Sardinia earlier in the season, the inevitable questions arose over potentially making Moncet's position permanent, though he himself rejects the idea also.

"Definitely I think the team needs some stability, regardless if it's me or someone else," Moncet told Dirtfish

"We need to decide. It has been a long time since Monte Carlo now and we never know who will be in charge at the next rally, so we need some stability," he added.

"Now it's all due to the team; we are all working together, doing our best together. We have achieved this weekend a good atmosphere within the team and this was really important."

The original Dirtfish article is here.

After victory in Belgium, Tänak is now 72 points behind title leader Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota) with four races left in the calendar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:42

Tallinn Airport security checks, wait times back to normal levels

17:16

Bank of Estonia: Interest on leases reached two-year low in Q2 2022

17:00

RMK supervisory board chair: Oidsalu telling obvious lies

16:52

Court finds man guilty of desecrating Ukrainian flag

16:44

Liive: No need to leave Nord Pool for reasonable electricity prices

16:29

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

16:24

Estonia piano to be featured on stamp from 'Great Estonian Things' series

16:03

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

15:56

Tele2, Elisa to also shut-down 3G networks

15:27

Tänak: Hyundai WRC needs new, permanent boss

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

08:42

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

20.08

Gallery: President hosts August 20 reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

Fitch affirms Estonia's AA- credit rating, lowers outlook to negative

20.08

Estonia officially proposes EU impose eighth Russian sanctions package

20.08

Narva attempting again to rename streets named for local Communist leaders

10:07

Reinsalu: eighth sanctions package should include full energy embargo

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: