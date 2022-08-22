Tänak: Hyundai WRC needs new, permanent boss

"No," Tänak told rally blog Dirtfish shortly after victory in Belgium. "That man is not Julien Moncet," he continued.

"I mean he's a great guy doing the engine, he's been always an engine guy and obviously Hyundai has a great engine so that's what he should be doing in my opinion."

Moncet has been heading up the team on a provisional basis since the departure of Andrea Adamo last December, while simultaneously continuing as boss of the team's power-train department. Earlier this season he expressed a desire to remain in the role at least to season-end.

Since Tänak has won two races on the trot, in Finland and Belgium, along with a win in Sardinia earlier in the season, the inevitable questions arose over potentially making Moncet's position permanent, though he himself rejects the idea also.

"Definitely I think the team needs some stability, regardless if it's me or someone else," Moncet told Dirtfish

"We need to decide. It has been a long time since Monte Carlo now and we never know who will be in charge at the next rally, so we need some stability," he added.

"Now it's all due to the team; we are all working together, doing our best together. We have achieved this weekend a good atmosphere within the team and this was really important."

After victory in Belgium, Tänak is now 72 points behind title leader Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota) with four races left in the calendar.

