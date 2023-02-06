Statistics: Industrial production fell 1.9 percent on year to 2022

Mining in Ida-Viru County (picture is illustrative).
Mining in Ida-Viru County (picture is illustrative). Source: Jarek Jõepera/University of Tartu Natural History Museum
The total production of industrial enterprises fell by 1.9 percent at constant prices on year to 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Helle Bunder, Statistics Estonia analyst, said: "The beginning of 2022 was good for manufacturing. March was the best month as manufacturing production grew by 6.7 percent year on year."

"From June onwards, manufacturing production started to decline, however. November was the weakest month of 2022, with a 13.1 percent decrease in output," Bunder added.

Of the three main industrial sectors in Estonia, production increased by 7.3 percent in mining and by 5.4 percent in energy production, but fell by 2.7 percent in manufacturing.

Of 23 manufacturing activity categories meanwhile, production volumes fgell in over half, Statistics Estonia reports.

Of larger industries, output increased in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (10.3 percent) and in the manufacture of electrical equipment (4.8 percent).

Production volumes remained more or less constant in the production of shale oil and in the manufacture of food products.

Among the manufacturing activities with larger shares, output fell in the manufacture of wood (7.6 percent), fabricated metal products (5.2 percent), and furniture (10.1 percent).

A total of 67.4 percent of total manufacturing output was sold to the external market in 2022. Compared with 2021, export sales rose by 18.1 percent and domestic sales by 17.1 percent at current prices, according to working-day adjusted data.

Volume Index Trend in Production of Manufacturing. Source: statistics estonia
Change in Volume Index of Production. Source: statistics estonia

The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: Mining, energy production, and manufacturing.

Statistics Estonia conducted the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here, here, and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

