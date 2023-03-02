Latvia inflation highest in euro area in February, Estonia second highest

Customer checking out groceries at a self-service checkout (photo is illustrative).
Customer checking out groceries at a self-service checkout (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The euro area's annual inflation slowed to 8.5 percent in February, with Latvia clocking the highest annual inflation for the month at 20.1 percent, followed by Estonia at 17.8 percent and Lithuania at 17.2 percent, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat on Thursday.

The euro area's overall annual inflation slowed somewhat from 8.6 percent in January to 8.5 percent in February, according to the latest flash estimate.

By component, food, alcohol and tobacco saw the highest increase in prices on year at 15 percent (up from 14.1 percent in January), followed by energy at 13.7 percent (down from 18.9 percent), non-energy industrial goods at 6.8 percent (up from 6.7 percent) and services at 4.8 percent (up from 4.4 percent in January).

Slovakia followed the Baltics with annual inflation of 15.5 percent in February. To Estonia's north, Finland's annual inflation stood at just 7.9 percent.

The lowest annual inflation in the euro area last month was recorded in Luxembourg at 4.8 percent, followed by Belgium at 5.5 and Spain at 6.1 percent.

On month, inflation was fastest in Ireland and Luxembourg at 1.4 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 1.3 percent. The slowest inflation on month, meanwhile, was recorded at 0.2 percent in Greece, Croatia and Italy.

Estonia's February inflation stood at 0.7 percent on month.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

