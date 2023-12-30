Bank of Estonia issuing new collector coin series from 2025

The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) is to issue two new commemorative coin series from 2025.

The subject matter for the first coins in each case has already been revealed: A silver coin celebrating Estonian soldiers and the silver coin for Lilli Suburg will start the series of coins for Outstanding Estonian Women.

The central bank says its executive board has decided to have three collector coins issued 2025, plus one specially-designed two-euro commemorative coin.

The silver coins, dedicated to the Finnish Boys ("Soomepoisid," Estonian volunteers who fought for Finland in the Winter War of 1939-1940, and the Continuation War of 1941-1944, both against the Soviet Union), and to pioneering feminist Lilli Suburg (1841-1923), will be the first in new series of collector coins, the bank says.

A third silver coin is due to be issued to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of statesman Otto Strandman (1875-1941),

The commemorative two-euro coin is to be minted to mark 500 years since the very first printed text was issued in the Estonian language, following the invention of the Gutenberg press in the 15th century.

An estimated 3,500 Estonians fought for Finland during World War Two, some of whom also fought in defense of their homeland against the Soviet Union, in 1944.

The series of coins beginning with that dedicated to Lilli Suburg is aimed at highlighting outstanding Estonian women, following advice from experts.

Lilli Suburg was involved in the Estonian awakening and was a pioneer of the feminist movement at the time. Suburg founded and was editor-in-chief of Linda, the first journal in Estonia specifically aimed at women.

Suburg founded the first private school for girls and used innovative teaching methods to awaken the interest and curiosity of her pupils.

The central bank's executive board is to decide at the end of 2024 further additions to the range of collector coins, though most series contain at least three different coins dedicated to the same theme.

Past series include those focusing on Estonia at the olympics, and on the flora and fauna of Estonia.

The two-euro coin commemorative coin to be minted in 2024 is dedicated to the cornflower, Estonia's national flower.

Additionally, a gold coin and a silver coin dedicated to the city of Tartu are to be issued in 2024 as the final coins in a series dedicated to the Hanseatic towns of Estonia.

Suggestions for minting future collector and commemorative coins are welcome from all members of the public, and can be sent through the Bank of Estonia website. The deadline for suggestions for coins to be minted in 2026 is the end of August 2024.

The management board consults with an independent advisory committee and the Bank of Estonia's supervisory board, before taking any decision.

As is standard practice worldwide, the commemorative and collectors' coins are just that, and will not be legal tender.

Estonia joined the eurozone on January 1, 2011. Prior to that it has used the Eesti Kroon, pegged first to the Deutschmark and subsequently to the Euro, from summer 1992. The interwar currency was also called the Kroon.

The Bank of Estonia's museum is open to the public.

--

