Bank of Estonia accepting silver coin designs commemorating Finnish Boys

News
Estonian volunteers known as Soomepoisid (
Estonian volunteers known as Soomepoisid ("Finnish Boys") serving with the Sisu unit. Lapua, Finland. Source: Archives of the Finnish Boys' Heritage Society
News

The Bank of Estonia has announced a competition for the design of a silver collector coin dedicated to the Finnish Boys (soomepoisid) – the thousands of Estonian volunteers who fought against the Soviet Union in World War II among the ranks of the Finnish Army.

The new Finnish Boys commemorative coin will mark the first in a new series of collector coins issued by the Bank of Estonia dedicated to resistance, the central bank announced Monday.

An estimated 3,500 Estonians fought in the Winter War and the Continuation War resisting attempted Soviet occupation "For the freedom of Finland and the honor of Estonia," as stated by the volunteers' chosen motto.

In 1944, some of the Finnish Boys also fought against the Soviet Union in Estonia, giving hope that the latter would regain its independence following successive Soviet, Nazi and Soviet occupation.

Part of a series of coins dedicated to Estonian statespeople and prominent members of society, Estonia's central bank is also accepting designs for a separate collector coin dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of Otto Strandman – Estonia's first president of the Riigikogu, head of state and prime minister, among other roles.

The winning design for each competition will be awarded €3,000, with second place to receive €2,000 and third place €1,000.

Individuals and groups of designers alike are welcome to participate in both design competitions.

The submission deadline for designs for the Finnish Boys commemorative coin is Monday, April 15 at noon (UTC+3); the submission deadline for Otto Strandman coin designs is Friday, April 26 at noon (UTC+3).

The results of the competition will be announced by the Bank of Estonia no later than in September. The coins are scheduled to be issued into circulation in the second half of 2025.

Click here to read more, including the full rules and regulations for both design contests.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

