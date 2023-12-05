Baltics see eurozone's highest home loan interest rates in October

News
Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This October, the average home loan interest rate in the euro area stood at 3.91 percent. Estonia's average of 5.84 percent, meanwhile, was exceeded only by those of Latvia and Lithuania. Bank of Estonia economist Taavi Raudsaar says this can be attributed to the fact that loans in the region are often linked to the Euribor.

According to European Central Bank (ECB) data, home loan interest rates in October averaged 5.84 percent in Estonia, 5.94 percent in Latvia and 5.89 percent in Lithuania.

Other states with higher interest rates also included Cyprus with 5.03 percent, Portugal with 4.51 percent, Greece with 4.58 percent and Luxembourg with 4.18 percent.

Banks in Malta issued home loans with the most favorable terms, where interest rates averaged 2.2 percent. Malta was also the only country whose average interest rate remained below the 3-percent mark.

Raudsaar told ERR that over the past year, interest rates on new housing loans in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been significantly higher than the euro area average because market interest rates, including the Euribor, have increased rapidly, and commonly used in the region are loans linked to the Euribor.

"More widely used elsewhere in the euro area are fixed-rate contracts, and taken into greater account when pricing loans are banks' own long-term funding costs," the Bank of Estonia economist explained. "Fixed-rate loans are relatively cheaper when market interest rates are high, and on the flipside are more expensive when market interest rates are low."

Raudsaar noted that similar logic applies, for example, between fixed-rate electricity plans and market electricity prices. Such reasons rooted in market practices and fluctuations in market interest rates cancel out in the longer term, however even in longer-term comparisons, Estonia's housing loan interest rates remain somewhat higher than the euro area average.

Namely, statistics show that the overall average interest rate on new housing loans in the euro area from 2005 through October of this year is 3 percent. By country, at the lowest end of this ranking stands Finland with a long-term average of 2.2 percent, and at the highest end, Cyprus with an average of 4 percent. Across the same timespan, Estonia has averaged a home loan interest rate of 3.2 percent, as has Lithuania; Latvia's, meanwhile, has reached 3.9 percent.

"This remaining difference can be explained with a smaller market, weaker competition and likely also a somewhat higher risk that borrowers could struggle with their loan repayments, as our income and savings levels are lower than the euro area average," Raudsaar acknowledged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:03

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

21:51

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

20:36

Promised teacher salary increases not yet in draft state budget

19:48

Estonian blues meets Mississippi – a new work by Kõrvits and Kareva

19:16

Tallink's November passenger, cargo numbers down on year

18:45

Baltics see eurozone's highest home loan interest rates in October

18:15

Opposition tensions rise after Isamaa initiates no confidence motion in PM

17:41

Unfavorable weather drives up electricity prices and consumption in Estonia

17:10

Six-month Euribor falls below four percent

16:24

Estonian government wants Riigikogu to convene additional sitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

22:03

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

04.12

Estonian retailers restart milk price 'war'

10:28

Estonia's eastern border to be completed by the end of 2025

03.12

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

04.12

Ministry wants to more than double migrant workers' quota

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: