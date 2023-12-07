Statistics: CPI rises 4 percent on year to November

The price of diesel went down over 17 percent, and of gasoline by over 9 percent, on year to November.
The price of diesel went down over 17 percent, and of gasoline by over 9 percent, on year to November. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4 percent on year to November, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. While food prices rose in that time, vehicle fuels were significantly cheaper in November, than a year earlier.

Goods were 2.6 percent costlier in November 2023 than in November 2022, while services cost 6.5 percent more over the same time-frame, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia team lead Viktoria Trasanov said: "The last time that the change of the CPI compared with the same month of the previous year was 4.0 percent or smaller was in June 2021, when it was 3.8 percent."

The price increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for nearly a third of the total rise, Trasanov added.

Compared with November last year, fruits were 9.7 percent more expensive in November 2023; meat and meat products were 7.9 percent costlier and flour, cereals and cereal products cost 6.0 percent more, last month, compared with their prices for November 2022.

One the other hand, fuels fell in price; diesel was 17.2 percent cheaper and gasoline 9.2 percent cheaper in November 2023 compared with a year earlier.

Consumer Price Index changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

There was no change in CPI between October and November this year overall, though food rose 1.2 percent in price, motor fuels, cost 4.8 percent less on month.

Consumer Price Index changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Finance..

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

