Statistics: Job vacancies in Estonia down 8.7 percent in Q3 2023

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali tänav.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali tänav. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Job vacancies in Estonia fell by 8.7 percent on year to the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2023), state agency Statistics Estonia says.

A total of 12,040 workplace vacancies were posted across business enterprises, institutions and organizations in Estonia, while a little under 6,000 people left their job "at the initiative of the employer," in Q3 2023, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia social statistics analyst Liina Kuusik said: "The number of new hires was the highest in education, wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing."

"The number of employees who left their job was the biggest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and education. 5,823 employees left their job at the initiative of the employer, which accounted for 9 percent of all those who left work," she went on.

In Q3 2023, 37 percent of all job vacancies came in the public sector, with public administration and defense, transportation and storage, and human health and social work activities being most prominent among these.

Vacancies were lowest in manufacturing.

In Q3 2023, 57,405 people were hired while 62,793 persons left their workplace, for all reasons.

Labor turnover fell by 8 percent on year to Q3 2023, Statistics Estonia says.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts in Q3 2023 stood at over 612,000.

The majority of the posts were seen in manufacturing, trade, and education.

Vacant posts accounted for 1.96 percent of the total.

Employee turnover. Source: Statistics Estonia

As noted, the number of job vacancies was the highest in public administration and defense (1,596 vacancies), education (1,525 vacancies), and wholesale and retail trade (1,418).

By region, Harju County, the most populous area of the country and including Tallinn, held the lion's share of vacancies (81 percent, while Tallinn alone provided 72 percent of vacancies).

Tartu County (6.6 percent of vacancies) and Ida-Viru county (3.6 percent) provided the next-highest proportions of job vacancies in Q3 2023.

Viljandi and Harju counties held the highest rates of job vacancies, the islands of Saaremaa and Hiimaa, the lowest, Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, utilizing data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) employment register.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

