Statistics: Estonia's industrial production continued to fall in October

News
Industry in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
Industry in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in October 2023, the total production of industrial enterprises decreased by 12.2 percent at constant prices compared to the same month in 2022. Output declined in two of the three main industrial sectors: by 14.0 percent in electricity production and 12.6 percent in manufacturing. In mining, output increased by 12.9 percent.

In October, the volume of industrial production1 fell in most manufacturing activities. Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that of all manufacturing activities, only two grew this October, namely the production of shale oil (22.1 percent) and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (2.5 percent). Among the larger industries, output declined in the manufacturing of wood (14.9 percent), electronic products (14.6 percent), electrical equipment (21.8 percent), fabricated metal products (15.0 percent), and food products (5.7 percent).

Volume index and trend of production in manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

When compared to October 2022, in October 2023, the sales of manufacturing production2 decreased by 15.5 percent 'compared to at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 14.0 percent and export sales by 16.5 percent. 66.3 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

In October 2023, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 0.5 percent from September and the production of manufacturing was also down by 1.6 percent.

Change in volume index of industrial production. Source: Statistics Estonia

In energy production, compared with October 2022, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) decreased by 43.3 percent, whereas heat production increased by 16.7 percent.

 ***

 1 Volume index of industrial production – an index that expresses the change in the volume of industrial production at constant prices compared with the base period. The producer price index is used for calculating the production values at constant prices.

2 Value index of industrial sales – an index that expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Estonian pair finish third at British Super Series curling in Stirling

13:20

Estonian universities anticipate high costs of training nuclear experts

13:01

Gallery: First advent candle lit on Tallinn's Raekoja plats this Sunday Updated

12:44

Newly renovated Tartu KGB Cells museum reopens for visitors on December 6

12:05

Estonian government meeting on Monday to discuss teachers' pay

11:25

Tartu Christmas village opens for festive season

10:47

Estonian banks raising money through bond issues

10:41

Statistics: Estonia's industrial production continued to fall in October

09:52

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

03.12

Estonia playing for Euro 2024 finals Group D wildcard spot

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

03.12

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo' Updated

02.12

Gallery: Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market opens

03.12

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' makes New York Times best movies 2023 list

03.12

Estonia playing for Euro 2024 finals Group D wildcard spot

03.12

CEPA: US-led NATO in Europe facing 'unprecedented' twin threat from Russia, China

09:52

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

03.12

Minister: Estonia could be a world leader in data economy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: