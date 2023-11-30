Hanza Mechanics opens new assembly plant in Narva

The move sees the company expand its production area by 5,000 square meters, creating up to 40 new jobs as a result. Hanza's new facility is in the Narva Industrial Park.

According to the company's management, the investment in expanding production in Narva is necessary due to the increase in demand.

"We are able to do this thanks to the expanded offer, in other words, we are not adding to the customer's existing technology, but we are actually able to offer a complete production solution to our customers thanks to this final assembly department here in Narva," said Liivar Kongi, head of the Hanza Mechanics' Baltic cluster.

"Just as Hanza's concept is 'All you need is one,' that's what we are able to provide here. We basically manufacture everything here, from metal components all the way to the final assembly. It seems that there is still demand on the market for these kinds of developments."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!