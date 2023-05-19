Industrial park near Narva plans modern airport

News
Olgina aerodrome.
Olgina aerodrome. Source: ERR
News

A state-of-the-art airport is proposed near Narva, which is necessary for the development of an industrial park, but a permanent flight route to south-eastern Finland is also considered.

The Olgina aerodrome on the fringes of Narva is often used by free gliders and parachutists. In a few years, larger planes will be able to land there, as the industrial park in Narva needs faster links.

A modern airport is necessary for the growth of large-scale businesses. "Airspace is equivalent to internet access; if you have access to the internet you can go to any part of the world. It is the same here: if Narva develops a year-round airport, the city will become an attractive location for significant international investments," Vadim Orlov, director of Narva Industrial Park (IVIA), said.

When completed in about four years, the airport will primarily service private jets and corporate shuttles. A passenger route between Narva and southeast Finland is also explored. "A regular passenger flight route between Narva and Kotka with 10 to 15 seats will be possible if the analysis proves its viability. This will take place along with the development of the ferry line between Sillamäe and Kotka," Orlov said.

Olgina airport is located on the territory of Narva-Jõesuu, so the resort town is also interested in the plan. "More Finns are coming here because a Finnish tourist or even a businessman does not want to travel any further than Tallinn. And if they could travel here directly from Kotka or Lappeenranta with 40 minutes in the future, it will open up new potential for our region, both in terms of business operations and tourism," Mayor of Narva-Jõesuu Maksim Ilyin said.

Construction of the runway and ancillary buildings could cost around €4 million. Detailed planning is underway and a feasibility study on the Narva and Kotka runway is starting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:00

Home loan interest rates double on-year

19:05

MP replacing Lehtme: Entering the Riigkogu in this way is awkward

18:30

Hussar: Lehtme's resignation saves reputation of Eesti 200, Riigikogu

17:38

About 10 percent of Estonians live with disabilities

17:05

Slava Ukraini donor files criminal complaint against organization

16:31

Koos party's chair departs for Russia to lead the party from there

16:13

Saturday's Maijooks sees road closures in Tallinn's Pirita district

16:05

Climate Minister Michal approves new oil shale mine that Sikkut had blocked

15:37

Kalle Laanet: On enmity and freedom

15:33

Colonel: Weather to favor offensive operations in Ukraine

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08:15

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

18.05

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

08:49

Eesti Ekspress: Eesti 200 MP engaged in embezzlement at previous employer

15:24

Johanna-Maria Lehtme to leave Riigikogu Updated

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

18.05

Kallas: NATO's new plan moves from deterrence to defense Updated

12:01

Experts: Loss of Kinzhal missiles forcing Russia to change tactics

07:15

Estonian ambassador to China: No removal of Ukraine flag from embassy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: