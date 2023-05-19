Industrial park near Narva plans modern airport

A state-of-the-art airport is proposed near Narva, which is necessary for the development of an industrial park, but a permanent flight route to south-eastern Finland is also considered.

The Olgina aerodrome on the fringes of Narva is often used by free gliders and parachutists. In a few years, larger planes will be able to land there, as the industrial park in Narva needs faster links.

A modern airport is necessary for the growth of large-scale businesses. "Airspace is equivalent to internet access; if you have access to the internet you can go to any part of the world. It is the same here: if Narva develops a year-round airport, the city will become an attractive location for significant international investments," Vadim Orlov, director of Narva Industrial Park (IVIA), said.

When completed in about four years, the airport will primarily service private jets and corporate shuttles. A passenger route between Narva and southeast Finland is also explored. "A regular passenger flight route between Narva and Kotka with 10 to 15 seats will be possible if the analysis proves its viability. This will take place along with the development of the ferry line between Sillamäe and Kotka," Orlov said.

Olgina airport is located on the territory of Narva-Jõesuu, so the resort town is also interested in the plan. "More Finns are coming here because a Finnish tourist or even a businessman does not want to travel any further than Tallinn. And if they could travel here directly from Kotka or Lappeenranta with 40 minutes in the future, it will open up new potential for our region, both in terms of business operations and tourism," Mayor of Narva-Jõesuu Maksim Ilyin said.

Construction of the runway and ancillary buildings could cost around €4 million. Detailed planning is underway and a feasibility study on the Narva and Kotka runway is starting.

