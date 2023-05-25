Flights start on Pärnu-Helsinki route

NyxAir Pärnu-Helsinki flight.
NyxAir Pärnu-Helsinki flight. Source: ERR
NyxAir has resumed passenger service between Pärnu and Helsinki. The first flight arrived in Pärnu with seven passengers, while the trip to Helsinki took off with four.

There will be two weekly flights between Pärnu and Helsinki, on Thursdays and Sundays, until August 13.

The current low level of passenger interest could be due to the fact that advertising in Helsinki does not begin until the beginning of June and summer vacation has not yet begun.

"Seven passengers have arrived and four have departed, but we have high hopes for the future. There will be flights until mid-August," Erki Teemägi, the manager of Pärnu Airport, said. "On Thursdays a 33-seater Saab 340 and on Sundays an ATR are flying," he added.

The completion date for the exterior renovation of Pärnu Airport has been pushed back a little to the end of June, Teemäe said, but the repair of the airport road will start soon as well.

"This is certainly very good news," he said, "many passengers have told us that this ride could be smoother."

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

