Mayor hits out at civil servant's criticism of Hiiumaa flight links

News
A NyxAir ATR 42-500 plane (pictured on Saaremaa). The carrier services Hiiumaa's flight link also, albeit usually with a smaller plane.
A NyxAir ATR 42-500 plane (pictured on Saaremaa). The carrier services Hiiumaa's flight link also, albeit usually with a smaller plane. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
News

The head of local government on the island of Hiiumaa has hit out at statements made by a state official that flight connections between the island and the mainland represented an abuse of taxpayers' funds.

Hergo Tasuja (SDE), the mayor of Hiiumaa Rural Municipality, said that Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) Director Priit Sauk's remarks on the continued flight link between the island of around 10,000 permanent inhabitants, and the mainland, was an abuse of state money, had been unfortunate.

Tasuja told ERR that: "In my view, it is very unfortunate when a public official sends out such messages. It seems that he had not fully understood what office he heads up."

Tasjua also said that Sauk's statement, made in an interview with "Teejuht", the agency's newsletter (link in Estonian) that the average flight carried "two or three civil servants" was false.

"In fact, the statistics we have on air travel state very clearly that air travel is on the rise; last year there were 12 percent more air passengers than the year before," he said, adding that trend for growth was set to continue.

"This is not a convenience service, the state's task is to ensure opportunities and connections across the country," he went on, noting Hiiumaa is as integral a part of the State of Estonia as anywhere else in Estonia.

The flight link is also essential in relation to the healthcare sector, Tasuja added, since around 15 specialists routinely shuttle between the island and the major Tallinn hospitals.

The same journey made by bus would take four hours each way, he added.

Sauk had written in Teejuht that the service was an abuse of state and taxpayer funds, adding that the ferry connection between neighboring Saaremaa and the mainland is, by contrast, "too busy during the off-peak season."

The tender to connect Hiiumaa with the mainland was awarded to NyxAir, an Estonian carrier, last year. It had previously been serviced by Transaviabaltika, a Lithuanian company.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:31

Mayor hits out at civil servant's criticism of Hiiumaa flight links

12:47

Supreme Court upholds socialite's internet comments damages suit

12:07

Statistics: 2022 housing price index up more than 22 percent on year

12:06

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata Updated

11:57

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

11:51

Government retroactively widens 2022 energy support compensation period

11:10

Ex-PPA director gets paid €4,200 a month after being named fraud suspect

10:52

Statistics: General government deficit fell to 1 percent of GDP in 2022

09:16

Toompea Castle prepares for arrival of the XV Riigikogu

09:02

Prime minister: Ukraine EU artillery shell procurement shows Estonia heeded

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

11:57

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

23.03

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

23.03

Bank of Estonia director: Situation with the Estonian economy 'mediocre'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: