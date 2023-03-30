Statistics: Retail turnover fell by 6 percent on year to February 2023

News
A supermarket (in this case, a Lidl) in Estonia.
A supermarket (in this case, a Lidl) in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Retail turnover fell by 6 percent at constant prices, on year to February, and stood at €740 million, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "Turnover was down in most sectors, except for stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, in which turnover was up by 5 percent compared with February 2022."

The contraction in the turnover of retail trade enterprises in February was most affected by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 8 percent year on year, she added.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, turnover fell the most, by 13 percent, in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Retail turnover in February 2023 Quick Facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

Turnover February 2022 to February 2023 declined by:

  • by 11 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials,
  • by 5 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet,
  • by 5 percent in grocery stores,
  • by 4 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel,
  • by 3 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale),
  • by 3 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, and also by 3 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores).

On month, January to February 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 8 percent, while according to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover decreased by 2 percent, compared with the previous month.

Turnover volume index of retail trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

The above is based on VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), while Statistics Estonia compiled the report on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:43

Enefit Green purchases Gulf of Riga wind farm project for €6.5 million

10:35

Politico: Hololei was one of the EU's major 'faceless movers and shakers'

10:15

Businesses pay twice as much in interest on bank loans

09:14

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo triumphs over Cholet in FIBA Cup semi-final first leg

09:08

Statistics: Retail turnover fell by 6 percent on year to February 2023

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

08:03

Helme: Jaak Madison not to choose Riigikogu over European Parliament

29.03

Teacher shortage holding back Estonian language learning

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Minister calls for checks on outgoing Eesti Energia managers' bonuses

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

29.03

Politico: Estonia's EPF actions were 'completely legal'

29.03

Läänemets: We have a rare opportunity to solve marriage inequality issues

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

29.03

Politico sources: Henrik Hololei to resign from European Commission post

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: