Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

Economy airline Ryanair, after finding Tallinn Airport fees too high, has nevertheless decided against challenging the Estonian Competition Authority's decision to uphold the price hike.

Tallinn Airport announced its airport fees hike last summer. While the airport is under no obligation to coordinate the fees with the competition watchdog, other parties can ask the Competition Authority to analyze the prices.

Ryanair requested a review of the fees and possible rules violations by the airport on October 31 last year. The watchdog decided in April that the airport was within its rights to hike the fees.

Ryanair had the choice of either challenging the decision with the Competition Authority or turning to administrative court.

The authority told ERR that the airline did not lodge a challenge, with the Tallinn Administrative Court assuring as much.

Ryanair said in February that it will be scrapping flights from Tallinn to Paris, Dublin, Nuremberg, Naples, Billund and Malta as well as reducing the number of departures from Tallinn to Berlin. Last December, the airline closed its Edinburg and Liverpool connections. Ryanair gave what it described as insensible price advance as the reason for its decision.

While Ryanair is selling tickets for the fall-winter season in airports neighboring Estonia, it has not unveiled its Tallinn flight plan for the new season.

Tallinn Airport last hiked airport fees in 2009.

