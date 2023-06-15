Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

Ryanair has released flight schedules for seven destinations departing from Tallinn. The director of Tallinn Airport, Eero Pärgmäe, said Ryanair served seven destinations from Tallinn also prior to the pandemic and the airport is satisfied with the schedule.

The airline's winter schedules from Tallinn to Vienna, Berlin, Milan, Treviso, Barcelona, Stockholm and London have been released. Winter schedules for the Tallinn-Rome route have not yet been published.

"Compared to the capacity prior to the pandemic, the number of routes remained the same; they flew seven routes back then as well. I would say that everything moves forward according to our expectations," Pärgmäe said.

"We believe that passengers' expectations are always rising and last year, when there were more flight options, they really enjoyed it. Low-cost carriers quickly regained their footing and traditional carriers have now caught up to them in terms of market share. Our market share in the low-cost segment is over 20 percent, the same as before the pandemic," he said.

Pärgmäe emphasized that the schedule is not yet finalized and that there may be changes. "The winter schedule for airlines is not yet finalized, so we cannot rule out the possibility that something will be added," he said.

"At this time, we have reasonable assurance that nothing will be removed from the list. So all tickets on sale now can be purchased with confidence," Pärgmäe went on to say.

As the winter schedule had not been published on Ryanair's website for quite some time, many people feared that the airline could be abandoning the Estonian market.

Ryanair discontinued service from Tallinn to Paphos, Paris, Dublin, Nuremberg, Naples, Billund and Malta in the spring. In December of last year, the company discontinued routes to Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Working for new routes

Pärgmäe said that the airport is working to introduce direct flights from Tallinn to Budapest, Prague and Madrid, in the near future. "These are the routes for which we are seeking a carrier at the moment. However, there are currently no concrete agreements yet regarding the opening of these destinations."

However, Pärgmäe said that Marabu, the airline that announced the Tallinn-Hamburg and Tallinn-Munich routes in April, would not be launched this summer. "Marabu will not be opening flights from Tallinn this season. They are concentrating on the German market as they have not yet fully launched their operations."

AirBaltic will operate flights from Tallinn to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Geneva, and Amsterdam via Tampere during the winter season. It will be flying to Vilnius from Monday to Thursday.

