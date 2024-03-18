Pärnu Airport only sustainable with state support

News
Pärnu Airport.
Pärnu Airport. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

Last year, 2,087 passengers used Pärnu Airport in western Estonia, 800 fewer than in 2022. While revenues increased, the facility can only survive with state support.

Flights from Pärnu fly to the Estonian island of Ruhnu and a summer route to the Finnish capital Helsinki. The number of passengers fell due to the closure of the Stockholm-Pärnu flight and low occupancy on the Helsinki route.

The airport brought in €1.7 million, of which €140,000 was earned by aviation. The rest came from government subsidies.

Compared with 2022, the airport's costs and revenues increased.

"Although the maintenance equipment has needed more repairs, we have now filled the positions. At the same time, the hangar at the airport is also bringing in more revenue and the solar parks are also producing," said Pärnu Airport Operations Manager Erki Teemägi.

Teemägi said charter and private flights have also boosted revenue.

"From Finland and Sweden as well, with historical planes that can accommodate more passengers, which fall under charter flights. Meanwhile, there was also a much more active observation of flora and fauna with flights over the Pärnu Bay in 2023," said Teemägi.

Pärnu Airport is supported by funding from the state and the City of Pärnu. Last year, the city gave it €214,000.

"This year's city budget foresees a maintenance grant of €386,000 for the airport. When the airport was first built here, it was decided in cooperation with the business community that Pärnu needed a regional airport and Pärnu has made its budget strategy and plans accordingly," said Pärnu Deputy Mayor Irina Talviste.

The Ministry for Climate said the regional aspect is more important than the cost of maintaining the airport.

"Pärnu airport is very important, there are already good examples of growth in the aircraft maintenance business. Why not also develop unmanned aviation there. So we hope that apart from seasonal tourism, a connection to Helsinki in the summer, a connection to Ruhnu in the winter, there is also potential for new connections," said Taivo Linnamägi, director of the ministry's aviation department.

Teemägi said the airport is sustainable as long as the subsidies continue. Self-sufficiency is a long way off.

"It would be conceivable, but it is certainly a very distant dream, because it requires at least two scheduled flights a day with a decent 70- or 100-seat plane," stated Teemägi.

On Monday, it was announced the Helsinki-Pärnu flight route will not return this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: : Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Reform MP: New justice minister announced next week

13:47

Waste reform to increase costs for those who do not sort trash

13:14

Estlink 2 will not be repaired until August due to complexity of task

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

12:49

Over 35,000 go to see 'Kung Fu Panda 4' over opening weekend in Estonian cinemas

12:20

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Austin

11:52

Fall in CO2 emissions quota prices will hit Estonian state coffers

11:43

Riigikogu committee against bureaucracy-fueling European Commission plan

11:19

Gallery: EKRE politicians protest against car tax

10:59

Estonian agriculture chamber chief: What makes farmers protest?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

10:22

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

18.03

Going to the vet requires a healthy bank account in Estonia

18.03

FSC certification in danger of disappearing in Estonia

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

18.03

Ex-University of Tartu professor Morozov's stay in custody extended by two months

18.03

Appellate court finds Teder, Korb, Center Party guilty in Porto Franco case

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo