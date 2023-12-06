Statistics Estonia: Job vacancies fall, unemployment rises

Construction worker.
Construction worker. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Statistics Estonia said that there were 8.7 percent fewer vacancies in Estonian companies, institutions and organizations in the third quarter than in the same quarter of the previous year.

Compared to the third quarter of last year, the number of unemployed rose by almost 4,000. It now stands at 54,800 for the third quarter, while it was 41,700 for the same period last year.

"More than 80 percent of all vacancies are in Harjumaa. If we look at the second indicator, the number of recent hires, then nearly 45 percent of them are in Harjumaa," Statistics Estonia analyst Liina Kuusik said.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina kersa

